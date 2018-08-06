World's most Michelin-starred chef, Joel Robuchon, dies at 73

PARIS: French chef Joel Robuchon, who owned and ran gourmet restaurants in three continents including several awarded three Michelin stars, died on Monday (Aug 6) in Geneva aged 73, his staff said.

Named the "chef of the century" by the Gault et Millau cooking guide in 1990, Robuchon, known for his mashed potatoes among many other dishes, owned restaurants in cities including Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

French daily Le Figaro said he died of cancer.

News of the famed chef's death came shortly after his namesake restaurant and sister outlet L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore ended service in June.



The restaurants held three and two Michelin stars, respectively.

