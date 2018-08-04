Wrongly deported Afghan man to return to Germany - Der Spiegel

BERLIN: A 20-year-old Afghan man wrongly deported from Germany last month will return in coming days so that a German court can hear his appeal of a decision rejecting his asylum application, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.

The man, identified only as Nasibullah S., was among 69 Afghans deported last month on the same day that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer turned 69 - a coincidence he welcomed as a sign of increasing expulsions.

Seehofer, the Bavarian conservative leader who nearly brought Germany's governing coalition down over his demand for strict migration policies, came under fire after one of the other migrants in the group of 69 committed suicide.

The Afghan man, who had arrived in Germany in 2015, had been living in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern when he sent back to Kabul.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) later acknowledged it was wrong to deport the man, who was still in the process of appealing a rejection of his asylum application and had been due to appear in court the week after his deportation, Der Spiegel said.

Now, German authorities will fly him back to Germany via the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at their own cost, the magazine said. He is due to receive a visa from the foreign ministry before travelling back to Germany, it said.

No comment was immediately available from the Foreign Ministry. It was not immediately clear when the man would arrive from Islamabad or where.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Heinrich)