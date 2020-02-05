Repatriated Belgian tests positive for novel coronavirus

BRUSSELS: A Belgian person, one of nine repatriated from Wuhan in China on Sunday (Feb 2), has tested positive for the coronavirus, Belgium’s health agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said all nine had undergone a series of tests in a military hospital in the capital Brussels. Eight of them tested negative.

No details were given about the person who tested positive, but the agency said they were in good health and not currently showing any symptoms of the virus.

Another person, from Denmark, who had not been able to return home on Sunday, had also tested negative, the agency said.

Wuhan is the center of the newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 400 people, with more than 20,000 infected.



Hardest-hit Hubei province reported 65 more people had died - the biggest single-day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.



The WHO said Tuesday that the dramatic measures taken by China had provided a "window of opportunity" to halt transmission, while calling for more global solidarity to combat the virus.



