First Wuhan virus case confirmed in Germany

BERLIN: The first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China has been confirmed in Germany's southern Bavaria region, the Bavarian health ministry said Monday (Jan 27).

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesman for the ministry said, adding that he is under surveillance in an isolation ward.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a "medically good state".

France was the first European country to be affected by the outbreak, which has reported three known cases of the virus. All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation.

Germany has recommended its citizens avoid "unnecessary" trips to China as the virus spreads.

The country is also considering the possible evacuation of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

On Sunday, German news outlet Welt cited a spokesman for health minister Jens Spahn as saying the country was ready to deal with the outbreak.



"Germany is well prepared for a pandemic," he said. "There are clear pandemic plans, regular exercises and the resources to react quickly and effectively.

"We are constantly coordinating with all relevant national and international authorities on the situation."

Cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries, including the first confirmed patients in Canada and Sri Lanka.



The United States urged its citizens to "reconsider" all travel to China and told them not to go to central Hubei province, where the pneumonia-like virus emerged. Mongolia closed its vast border to vehicles from China.

In a sign of the mounting official concern, Premier Li Keqiang visited ground zero to oversee containment efforts in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the disease first appeared late last month.

A fifth case of the Wuhan virus was confirmed in Singapore on Monday. The patient is a 56 year-old female Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18.

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus