Germany mulls evacuating citizens from China's Wuhan

BERLIN: Germany is considering evacuating its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday (Jan 27).

"We are considering a possible evacuation of all willing German citizens," Maas told a Berlin press conference, adding that the embassy in Beijing had sent a team to support Germans in Wuhan.

The number of German citizens currently in the city was estimated to be "in double figures", Maas said.

The German government does not have any indications that Germans in the Wuhan area are affected by coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry added on Monday.

She added that there were around 90 Germans in the Wuhan area. Wuhan is the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began.

