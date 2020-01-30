Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared coronavirus case

CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy: More than 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday (Jan 30) after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus.



Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said.



Costa Crociere confirmed the ship, carrying around 7,000 people including the crew, was in lockdown.

