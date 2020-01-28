Americans should 'reconsider travel' to China over virus: US State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Jan 27) encouraged Americans to "reconsider" any plans to travel to China amid a deadly outbreak of a coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan.

The US State Department also issued a stern warning for its citizens not to travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. So far, 82 people have died as a result of the virus, all of them in China.

The department noted that last week it ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province," the department said in a statement.

A charter flight for US government personnel in Wuhan and bound for California is now scheduled for Wednesday, rather than Tuesday originally planned, the department said.

"All travellers will be screened for symptoms at the airport prior to departure," the department said.



