Yemen reports 21 new coronavirus cases including three deaths

CAIRO: Yemen's Saudi-backed government reported on Friday (May 15) 21 new coronavirus cases, including three deaths, the coronavirus committee said on Twitter.

The committee added that 13 of the new cases were in Aden, and eight in Hadramout, including the three deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Aden-based government committee said the tally for confirmed coronavirus cases in areas under its control now stands at 106, including 15 deaths.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram