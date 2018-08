DUBAI: Yemen's Houthi group fired a Badr-1 missile at the Saudi Arabian province of Najran, the Houthis' Masirah TV said in a tweet on Monday.

The missile targeted a "new Saudi army camp" in the western part of Najran, near the border with Yemen, the tweet said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Stephen Coates)