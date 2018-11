CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Sunday it was halting drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Aran Emirates and their Yemeni allies.

The group said in a statement it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace."

