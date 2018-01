DUBAI: Yemen's Houthi forces shot down a warplane of the Saudi-led coalition in Saada province, broadcasters said on Sunday.

Saudi-owned TV channel Al Arabiya said the two pilots survived.

The Houthi armed movement's TV channel al-Massirah said the fighter was a Britain-made Tornado. It gave no details on the pilots.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)