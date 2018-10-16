Yemen's president sacks prime minister bin Dagher - SABA

Yemen's president sacked Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher, blaming him for the economic crisis rocking the war-torn country, a statement carried by SABA state news agency said on Monday.

DUBAI: Yemen's president sacked Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher, blaming him for the economic crisis rocking the war-torn country, a statement carried by SABA state news agency said on Monday.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointed Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed as the new premier, it said, adding bin Dagher would face investigation over the "negligence of his government".

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)