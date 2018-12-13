Yemen warring parties receive draft agreements at peace talks - UN spokeswoman

RIMBO, Sweden: Both Yemeni parties at peace talks in Sweden have received four draft agreements and were expected to give their responses by Thursday, a UN spokeswoman told reporters on Wednesday.

The draft agreements focused on a political framework, the reopening of Sanaa airport, the status of the port city of Hodeidah and Yemen's economic situation, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Richard Balmforth)