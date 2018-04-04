YouTube office shooting leaves 3 injured, female suspect dead

SAN FRANCISCO: Gunfire erupted at YouTube's offices in California on Tuesday (Apr 3), leaving at least three people injured and sparking a panicked escape before the suspected shooter - a woman - apparently committed suicide.

Amid a chaotic scene in the city of San Bruno, a woman believed to be the shooter was found dead at the scene of the Google-owned video sharing service.



"We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters. "At this time, we believe it to be the shooter."



Barberini mentioned "four victims" but it was not immediately clear if that included the shooter.

There was no immediate word on any motive.

Shootings by women are an extremely rare occurrence in the United States where the overwhelming majority of gun violence is carried out by men.

According to an FBI study that looked at 160 incidents involving one or more shooters in public places between 2000 and 2013 - just six of the people who opened fire were women, a share of 3.8 percent.

Amid conflicting reports on casualties, Barberini said the injured "have been transported and are being treated for injuries that are treatable."

He said police had sealed off the building as they pursued the investigation and searched for any additional possible victims.

San Bruno police earlier warned on Twitter to stay away from the area housing the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco.

"We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," the police department tweeted.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police officers walk near a YouTube office in San Bruno, California, as they respond to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FRANTIC ESCAPE

Employees recounted frantic scenes as they fled the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco, with one saying he saw blood on the floor as he escaped.

"We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake," employee Todd Sherman tweeted.

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

"Sherman said that as he headed for an exit "someone said that there was a person with a gun," and added "at that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter."



I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front."

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

One image posted by a Twitter user showed employees being led out of the building with their hands up, with no further explanation.

Another YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik tweeted: "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Later, Lavrusik said he had escaped to safety.

Witnesses reported helicopters on the scene as well as police SWAT teams.

Police survey the scene outside YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after a shooting incident left at least one person dead and several wounded. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and that his administration was monitoring the ongoing situation in San Bruno.



Shortly afterward, Trump tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

YouTube headquarters is located some 50 kilometres from the main Google campus in Mountain View.

The shooting, which follows a series of deadly gun incidents at schools and elsewhere, comes amid heated debate on gun control measures in the United States.

An estimated 1.5 million people participated in demonstrations Mar 24 calling for stricter firearms measures following a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Organisers of the March for Our Lives sent a message of solidarity to the employees hit by Tuesday's shooting, tweeting "Our hearts are with you, @YouTube."

Our hearts are with you, @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zD63Wn0vTC — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) April 3, 2018



