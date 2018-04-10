Yulia Skripal to seek political asylum - RIA citing cousin

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, in Britain, is to seek political asylum, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a relative.

MOSCOW: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, in Britain, is to seek political asylum, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a relative.

"I know that Yulia Skripal's statement about political asylum is coming already," her cousin, Viktoria Skripal, said on a Russian TV talk show, according to RIA.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)