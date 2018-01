LUSAKA: Residents in a slum in Zambia's capital are rioting over a ban on street vending that was imposed to control a cholera outbreak, the government said on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale, whose ministry jointly imposed the ban with the health ministry, told Reuters police had been sent to Kanyama township stop the riots.

