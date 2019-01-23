Zimbabwe court postpones bail hearing for activist pastor Evan Mawarire

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire will ask the High Court on Wednesday to free him on bail after his detention on subversion charges following violent protests over a fuel price hike that sparked a brutal security crackdown.

HARARE: Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire will spend more time in detention after a court on Wednesday postponed his bail hearing because state prosecutors were not ready to proceed with the case.

Mawarire is among hundreds of civilians who face public order charges following last week's violent protests over fuel price hikes. He denies the charges.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)