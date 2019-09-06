Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

HARARE: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday (Sep 6).

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted the president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mugabe "was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people" he said.

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

The 95-year-old had received medical care in a Singapore hospital for an undisclosed ailment earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mnangagwa confirmed last month that Mugabe had been hospitalised in Singapore since May.

At the time, Mnangagwa said the former leader was responding well to treatment.

It was announced in November last year that Mugabe was unable to walk because of ill health and old age.

Mnangagwa took over in November 2017 with the backing of the military, ending Mugabe's 37-year rule. He went on to be elected in disputed elections in July last year.