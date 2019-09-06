Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

HARARE: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday (Sep 6).

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted the president.

Mugabe "was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people" he said.

He died in Singapore, Reuters reported citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The 95-year-old had been receiving medical care in a Singapore hospital for an undisclosed ailment.



Mnangagwa had confirmed last month that Mugabe was still in hospital in Singapore and had been receiving medical care there for four months.

At the time, Mnangagwa said the former leader was responding well to treatment.



Mnangagwa took over in November 2017 with the backing of the military, ending Mugabe's 37-year rule. He went on to be elected in disputed elections in July last year.

