Zimbabwe inquiry finds use of live bullets to stop election violence unjustified

World

The use of live bullets by the military to quell Zimbabwe's post-election violence in August was "disproportionate and unjustified" President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday, reading from a report presented by a team investigating the clashes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the official opening of the ruling party ZANU PF&apos;s an
President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the official opening of the ruling party ZANU PF's annual conference in Esigodini, outside Bulawayo, Zimbabwe December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The violence erupted after Mnangagwa was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe's removal from power, left six people dead and dozens injured.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

Source: Reuters

