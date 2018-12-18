Zimbabwe inquiry finds use of live bullets to stop election violence unjustified

The use of live bullets by the military to quell Zimbabwe's post-election violence in August was "disproportionate and unjustified" President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday, reading from a report presented by a team investigating the clashes.

HARARE: The use of live bullets by the military to quell Zimbabwe's post-election violence in August was "disproportionate and unjustified" President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday, reading from a report presented by a team investigating the clashes.

The violence erupted after Mnangagwa was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe's removal from power, left six people dead and dozens injured.

