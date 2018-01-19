Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett killed in US helicopter crash

HARARE: Exiled Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett and four other people were killed in a helicopter crash in a remote northern part of the US state of New Mexico, officials and his political party said on Thursday (Jan 18).

The crash of a private Huey helicopter in rugged terrain near Raton, New Mexico, on Wednesday evening killed Bennett, 60, along with his wife, Heather Bennett, 55, James Coleman Dodd, 57, of Colorado, Charles Ryland Burnett, 61, of Texas and Paul Cobb, 67, of Texas, New Mexico State Police said.

Bennett, a former treasurer general of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, was an important figure in Zimbabwean politics and served time in prison under former President Robert Mugabe. He recently told CNN that his country would never again let itself be ruled by a dictatorship.

"Roy was a resolute and committed fighter for democratic change in Zimbabwe," the MDC said in a statement.

The party described Bennett as a charismatic grassroots politician in the eastern Chimanimani District. He was fluent in Zimbabwe's Shona language, it said, and had helped hundreds of impoverished villagers pay school fees for their children.

Though white, Bennett fought for the rights of black Zimbabweans, the party said, and had the nickname "Pachedu," a Shona word that translates as "together" or "one of us."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bennett, who had been largely based in South Africa in recent years, sprang to prominence as the treasurer of the MDC, led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

A former farmer whose property was seized by the Mugabe regime as part of a controversial land reform programme, Bennett became the best known white opposition figure in the party, working closely with Tsvangirai before they later fell out.

Bennett was arrested in Zimbabwe in February 2009 shortly before he was to be sworn in as deputy agriculture minister in a shaky coalition government after being accused of funding a plot to topple Mugabe years earlier.

Even though Bennett was eventually cleared of the charges, Mugabe refused to swear him into the job for the next two years.

Fearing another arrest on trumped up charges, Bennett fled Zimbabwe and moved to South Africa.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash 24km east of Raton.

