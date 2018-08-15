Zimbabwe president challenges opposition petition against his election victory

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has filed submissions in the country's highest court opposing a court challenge to his victory by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, one of Mnangagwa's lawyers said on Wednesday.

Chamisa has said the July 30 vote was rigged and challenged the result which gave Mnangagwa 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million votes for him.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)