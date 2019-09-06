Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dead at 95

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was forced to quit when the military briefly took power
File photo of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. (Photo: AFP/ALEXANDER JOE)

HARARE: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday (Sep 6).

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted the president.

Mugabe "was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people" he said.

The 95-year-old had been receiving medical care in a Singapore hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

