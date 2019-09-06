Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dead at 95

HARARE: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has died, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday (Sep 6).

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted the president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mugabe "was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people" he said.

The 95-year-old had been receiving medical care in a Singapore hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

