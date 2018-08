Zimbabwe's opposition leader Chamisa challenges election result in court

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, filed a Constitutional Court challenge on Friday against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election victory, he wrote on Twitter.

"Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause!!," Chamisa tweeted.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)