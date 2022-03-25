JCU | The Next Big Job

By 2025, Singapore’s economy will require an additional 1.2 million workers who are digitally skilled in disciplines such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and data, says a report commissioned by Amazon Web Services. The burgeoning demand for tech professionals is likely to continue with industry titans increasingly setting up bases in Singapore, as it cements its status as Asia’s Silicon Valley.

ON THE SMART TRACK

To be a Smart Nation, Singapore is focusing its energies on three pillars: Digital Society, Digital Government and Digital Economy. Four frontier areas have been identified for further development – immersive media, artificial intelligence and data science, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Of these, the latter three sectors are especially rich in job opportunities, whether one is embarking on an entry-level position or looking for an early-to-mid career shift.

Those looking to stay ahead of the career curve need to strike while the iron is hot. Without more people acquiring the right skills, Singapore risks falling behind its Smart Nation goals – and individuals could miss out on the next big job.

A DATA-FIRST WORLD

“As long as you own a smartphone, you are already a part of the fast-expanding connectivity web powered by data science, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT),” surmised Professor May Tan-Mullins, Dean International, James Cook University (JCU).