Cartier-owner Richemont misses sales targets as China demand stalls

Swiss luxury group Richemont’s sales dipped in the three months to September with the owner of Cartier becoming the latest in the sector to report slower than expected revenues as Chinese demand stalls.

Sales at Richemont fell 1 per cent on a comparable basis to €4.8 billion (US$5.14 billion; S$6.84 billion) in the three months to Sep 30, underperforming Visible Alpha consensus expectations for a 2 per cent rise. Sales in Asia Pacific were down 18 per cent in the period compared with a year earlier — once again a sharper fall than expected by analysts but offset by strong growth in the Americas, Japan, the Middle East and Europe.

The group’s jewellery brands, its biggest division housing Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, showed resilience with a 4 per cent increase in the quarter with sales of €3.44 billion, although still slightly below expectations of a 5 per cent rise. Pressure was greater in its watchmaking operation, which fell 19 per cent.

“We saw solid sales growth across most of our regions offsetting continued weakness in Chinese demand, which, I had predicted, will take longer to recover and is especially affecting our specialist watchmakers,” chair Johann Rupert said.

The China slowdown “is probably a mid- to long-term phenomenon”, chief executive Nicolas Bos told journalists, adding that consumer confidence in the country “might not be at an all-time low, but is rather low and has been for some time”.