Hermes menswear designer Veronique Nichanian takes final bow after 37 years

With Paris Fashion Week menswear heading into its final weekend, Hermes marked a transition Saturday as Veronique Nichanian presented her final men’s collection after 37 years leading the house’s menswear and then stepped out to acknowledge a standing ovation.

The fall/winter 2026 show was staged at the Palais Brongniart, the former Paris stock exchange.

The front row blended Hermes executives with a broader-than-usual mix of musicians, actors and designers.

Singer Usher was seen ahead of the show with Hermes executive chairman Axel Dumas. Rapper Travis Scott, actors James McAvoy and Chace Crawford, and designer Paul Smith were among those attending.

UNDERSTATEMENT IS HER SIGNATURE