Short-sleeved shirts that are great for Singapore’s weather, and stylish to boot

In spite of its breezy design, which makes it perfect for Singapore’s humid weather, the short sleeve shirt hasn’t received the love it deserves. Perhaps it reminds some men too much of their former school uniforms and they wish to distance themselves from that memory. Or perhaps it is the (ill-placed) perception that only geeks don them.

Either way, those folks will hardly recognise the stylish and exquisitely printed versions that have been popping up. Looking anything but utilitarian and being far from nerdy, they are a great alternative to dressy but stifling formal shirts. Because after a Work From Home situation for the last 18 months where we have gotten used to wearing clothing that’s actually comfortable, do we really want to slide on a formal shirt that’s too snug at the collar and too unyielding at the shoulders?

In these post-COVID-19 days, pursuing a sense of ease is of paramount importance, even if that simply means wearing clothes that make us feel better. Lightweight and loose-fitting short sleeve shirts are the perfect solution as they allow not only freedom of movement, but also expression of individuality. From eye-catching botanical prints to subdued classic monograms, you can easily pick a shirt that best reflects your personality.

As we get ready to head back out for a meal at our favourite restaurants or a spin around town, here are some options to prep your wardrobe with. With the dissolution of traditional dress codes compounded by the pandemic, the time is ripe for expression and experimentation.