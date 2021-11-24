WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former US official

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organisation over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues.

The whereabouts of Peng, a former tennis doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former top Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her. She reappeared over the weekend in Beijing.

The WTA, the main organisational body for women's tennis internationally, has called for a transparent investigation and assurances about Peng's safety and well-being, and has threatened to pull out of tournaments in China over the matter.