Not just lip service: The ventriloquists striving to keep the art form alive | Video

Ms Faith Chong, 28, said she wants to make a living from "talking to myself".

As a budding ventriloquist, she showcases her talent on video-sharing platform TikTok and also on the streets, busking once a month with her beloved puppets Josie and Gavin.

The digital ambassador with a government agency has dreams of turning professional, hoping to use her talent of "speaking without moving my lips" to keep people entertained.

One ventriloquist who has made the move to becoming professional is Mr Joseph Then, 48, who earns his living performing for school groups, for example.

"Ventriloquism is a sub-niche," Mr Then said. He was a magician before becoming a professional ventriloquist more than 15 years ago.

When he made the switch, he was hoping his voice would help him stand out, but he has become so successful that he needs a warehouse to store his dozens of puppets.