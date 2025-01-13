Work It Podcast: Finding work after being retrenched

The next is to refresh your resume. Look at LinkedIn profile. Look at updating your LinkedIn profile, your cover letter. That is critical, because to some and to many, they have not done any work on their resume.

They could be in the company for 10, 15 years, right? They don't know where to begin. So search for professional help. There's a lot of tools out there that can help individuals with their resume.

Gerald Tan, host:

From my own experiences, this year, I had five friends who lost their jobs, five friends. And the thing is, they know what I'm doing, right? Career counseling. And they still come to me and they tell me, "I just want to let you know that I've just been let go, and I wish you keep this private."

Tiffany:

Why?



Gerald:

Yeah, because like what Sean was saying, right? It's like stigma, shame, taboo, it's like, you don't want people to know that you've been let go.