Deep Dive Podcast: Why is animal cruelty on the rise in Singapore?

Here's an excerpt of the conversation:

Steven Chia, host:

Are there more people buying your cats these days? Have you seen the numbers go up? And is there any way for you to say: "Hey, maybe you shouldn't get a cat?"

Samantha Chia, owner of ChubbyBuddy Cats:

Since COVID-19, there's definitely been a strong surge in demand in pet ownership. For us, we prescreen our owners. We insist on meeting them first before we sell them a cat ... We talk about what's needed in the care of a cat and that they are for life, you cannot just abandon the cat.

Crispina Robert, host:

What kind of questions do you ask?

Samantha:

We ask them questions like: "How long are (your) working hours?", "If you travel for work, what are your arrangements?", "Are you going to send them to boarding (homes), or do you have a friend who will come over?", "Are you willing to hire a pet sitter? (Cats) can't be left alone for long periods of time."

Then we ask (if they are) mentally prepared for vet bills. Because vet bills in Singapore are high.