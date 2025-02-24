Deep Dive Podcast: Budget 2025 help for larger families is neither reward nor incentive, says Indranee Rajah

They need time not just to recover, but obviously to put in place the processes to adjust ... if somebody is out of the workplace for, let's say, even three, four, (or) five weeks. And if one parent takes the full six weeks this year, or one parent takes the full 10 weeks, the company is stuck. They need to find somebody to replace and to cover.

We had extensive discussions with the Singapore Business Federation as well as SNEF (Singapore National Employers Federation) and they said that the employers would really appreciate a bit of lead time. So after taking on board their feedback, we split it into six and four, rather than putting it full 10 (weeks) - as we wanted to.

Having done that, if you go and load them up with additional childcare (leave) on top of that, then they'll be like, “But who's in the office left to work?” So we're like, okay, one step at a time.