Deep Dive Podcast: Can Singapore cinemas survive the onslaught of streaming services?
The rise of streaming platforms has shifted consumer viewing habits, with more people preferring to watch movies on smaller screens from the comfort of their homes.
Some cinemas which have existed for decades have shut as some people prefer to watch films at home. Can the experience of watching a movie on the big screen be saved?
Steven Chia and Crispina Robert discuss with Karen Tan, co-founder of The Projector and Ben Slater, senior lecturer at NTU’s School of Art, Design and Media.
Here's an excerpt of the conversation:
Steven Chia, host:
Ever since (the pandemic) ended, people have been back out, going for concerts, events. Why not the cinema?
Karen Tan, co-founder of The Projector:
There's a fair amount of revenge spending and revenge partying going on. Fundamentally, there's the rise of streaming. Consumer behaviour patterns have changed ... People don't just consume (movies) on large screens anymore. They consume it on small screens and also from the comfort of their home. And there's also a lot more to choose from. The streamers have also kind of upped their budget in terms of content production.
It's a shame because some of the stuff that's been produced would look fantastic on large screens but they don't actually get consumed on large screens.
Steven:
So they look fantastic on the large screen but at home they just look good. So in a way, it's good enough. I enjoy my movies but I don't need it to sound amazing.
Ben Slater, NTU School of Art, Design and Media:
But there is a key factor in the moviegoing experience that you're missing out on, which is the communal experience.
Steven:
Okay you have to tell me (about) that, because it is because of the communal experience that I (choose to) stay home.
Ben:
Well, that may be telling us a lot about your personality.
Crispina Robert, host:
He has a problem with the dirty seats (in cinemas).
Steven:
I'm an extrovert. I love socialising, but thousands of people have sat in the seat. I go there and one of the guys next to me is talking all the time throughout the movie: "Oh did you see what happened there? What happened in that part?"
Ben:
There is something really wonderful about everybody being together and sharing a film. And that could be something incredibly emotional. That could be something really scary. It could be something terrifically insane.
Steven:
So you mean when you laugh and everyone laughs at the same time?
Ben:
Exactly. Or even just that feeling when everyone goes completely quiet because something really incredible happens on screen. We're talking about the Oscars and at the end of Anora, which is the film that won the Best Picture, that has an incredible quiet ending which is absolutely devastating.
And I think you wouldn't feel that emotional state if you just watched it at home and you were pausing for your pee breaks and grabbing your wine or your beer.
But once you're all there in that room and you're all sharing something together, you're going through this experience together, I think that's really an amazing experience.
