A Letter to Myself Podcast: How the cello saved Hughes Chong from a lonely childhood and helped his mum recover from stroke

On learning the cello despite a difficult childhood:

“Our family went into bankruptcy, a little bit embarrassing, but it was the lowest we could ever go. And the government, the bank, they came into our house. They put an official sticker on anything that they can sell it off and it was a very, very tough time. And my mum, she was working five jobs in a single day, and she barely (slept) every single day …

So when you really need money for a new set of string for your cello or for new textbook, a new music dictionary, and they are way more expensive than common dictionary, how could you ask her for money?

So you just have to find a way to find your own money. But of course, (in an) ethical and honest way.”

On how music became his companion:

“If you have a really bad day, say something really upsets you a lot. You just go to your studio, you lock your door, you play something sad, and you cry your heart out. After that, you feel so much better. If things are not going well, you have frustration, you just play something crazy fast … and you might sweat a lot, but you feel better after that.