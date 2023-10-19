The Climate Conversations podcast: Can harmful particles in the haze increase risks for heart attacks?

Jump to these key moments:

01:14 How PM2.5 increases the risk of cardiac arrests and other health issues

04:27 How long can you be exposed to the haze before health issues develop?

08:42 What can you do when the PSI level is elevated and when should you wear an N95 mask?

10:38 Why staying at home and closing all your windows is not enough to protect you from the haze

