Work It Podcast: Coping with retrenchment when a baby is on the way

Gerald:

Sounds like a very big adjustment in terms of lifestyle, in terms of what you're used to having, what you're used to eating or doing as well.

Tiffany:

I mean yes and no, because he didn't exactly cut out sushi from his life, if we use that as an example. But he just found cheaper alternatives so they could still enjoy what they used to enjoy. It's just that maybe it's not the premium level that we would be used to, or we would be going for. But it doesn't mean that it's terrible.

Gerald:

It's a lot of financial considerations, mainly in terms of all the adjustments. So when this retrenchment happened, financially. how did you work around the figures? How did you know what to spend on?

Did you have life savings to tide you over this period?

Luke:

Yes, we did. My wife and I, we both had about three, four months of emergency savings. Right now, I have tapped into almost half of it already. But my wife still continues to build on her emergency savings, which is good.