Money Talks Podcast: The heavy costs of being a caregiver in Singapore

Do they just suck it up and then leave their jobs? How do you cope with that?

When my grandma was still mobile and we were still sending her for polyclinic checkups, I was amazed at the kind of caregivers that I was seeing. I was seeing university students, poly students.

And I think the most heartbreaking was the elderly taking care of the elderly. It's really going to be quite common. I saw a 70-year-old pushing a 90-year-old in the wheelchair. And I always wonder for families who cannot afford a helper. What else can we do?