Deep Dive Podcast: The dangers of victim-blaming in sexual assault cases

Here's an excerpt from the conversation:

Steven Chia, host:

But a lot of people will be saying the environment does sometimes contribute to the offence.

You go into a war zone, you get hurt. You can't come around and say: "How come I got hurt?" But you were in the war zone to begin with.

So explain to all our listeners why this is sort of different in that respect, and why our environment cannot be held accountable to the offence that occurs later.

Mark Yeo, Fortress Law Corporation:

So I think there is a line to be drawn between conducting a defence and victim-blaming. And I think in the area of sexual offences, it's particularly sensitive because the effect on victims, if they are so found to be victims, is quite damaging.