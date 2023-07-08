DBS CEO Piyush Gupta on blame culture and ‘air cover’ when things go wrong

SINGAPORE: What happens when Southeast Asia’s largest bank DBS faces an hours-long service outage, not once but twice in the span of a couple of months this year?

For CEO Piyush Gupta, rather than running for cover, he chooses accountability instead. The veteran banker said in CNA’s special podcast series The Leader’s Chair that he is a big believer in what former United States president Harry Truman had on his table, which said: “The buck stops here."

“It doesn’t matter what the nature of the problem is, as the CEO of the company, I’m accountable,” said the 63-year-old.

“Whether the problem was with a third-party provider, or with the errant employee, or it was just an accident … as far as the consumer is concerned, I’m the CEO of the bank so I’ve got to fix it.”