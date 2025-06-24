Money Talks Podcast: Your financial checklist for studying abroad
Set aside an additional 10 to 20 per cent in your budget to cover hidden costs such as currency fluctuations or unexpected extensions to your studies.
The financial costs of studying overseas may seem daunting but it can be manageable with the right planning and a buffer for unexpected costs.
In this week’s Money Talks, Dr Chan Khai Leok from education consultancy company theRightU walks us through the key financial planning essentials - from funding options to major expenses.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
(On) financing, immediately we think of study loans that are offered by financial institutions, for example. (Or) even some of the grants that are available through the school itself or even scholarships.
But what are some other common sources of funding, and what are some of the terms and conditions that are attached to those alternative sources of funding?
Dr Chan Khai Leok, theRightU:
I think (study loans are) a very common source of funds to top up what the family has. Fortunately, there are a few banks in Singapore that offer overseas loans, but typically they only cover the tuition fee component and not the living expenses. They also have a cap and it's capped at typically a multiple of your guarantor’s salary. So there's also a limit as to how much (they) can loan.
Now, how do you account for the rest of the costs?
I think one very good practice ... is that parents take up an endowment plan for their kid. Obviously, this is a very long-term plan. You're talking about 10 to 20 years, but you put in a little every month, and over time, it accumulates.
And it can pay for quite a significant fraction of that total cost.
Andrea:
Going back to some of the bank loans that you talked about, the interest rates that are offered through these study loans, what's acceptable and what's bad? Because I've heard stories of people taking years to pay off their loans.
Dr Chan:
It is a long journey if you decide to not pay a lot in terms of the principal (amount). The interest at the moment is around four to five per cent so it is appreciable. It's relatively high because they have to take into (account) the possibility and the risk that you do not pay back - you run away, for example.
But hopefully, with a good set of education, with a good set of qualifications, you'll be able to secure a reasonably good job that will allow you to pay over time.
And just bearing in mind, your salaries will accelerate over the course of time.
Andrea:
So hopefully you pay a little bit more as you progress as well.
Dr Chan:
Exactly. If you think that you have sufficient savings to pay up everything in one shot, yes there's a little bit of a penalty, but you stop paying that four to five per cent (interest).
