Deep Dive Podcast: Great Eastern suspends Mount Elizabeth pre-authorisation - time to relook how health insurance is managed?

So if you choose a certain tier of insurance, you can go to all the hospitals. Or if you choose a sub-tier, you can go to some of the hospitals and you pay a lower premium.

If they pool all the hospitals, then naturally the premium will go up if everybody chooses the most expensive hospitals.



Steven Chia, host:

But right now we don’t (pool all the hospitals), right? If you choose to adopt the private one, will you have access to all the private hospitals?



Dr Yoong:

No, not all insurers are like that. Insurers have different schemes for customers with different pockets.

Otelli:

What’s the difference between choosing public versus private (hospitals)? Because in public, you can choose the class A ward or the premium as well, right? So what would you say is the main difference there?

Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health: