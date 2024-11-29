Deep Dive Podcast: Will greater police powers help save stubborn scam victims from themselves?

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Steven Chia, host:

So Mark, if (this) becomes law, it gives police these powers. Why is it important for them to have such powers?

Mark Yeo, Fortress Law Corporation:

The key thing is that the police are already taking active steps. If you look at the mid-year crimes brief released by the police force, they gave some statistics on the number of cases that the banks have referred to them, and they have gone out, tried to persuade people, and they haven't succeeded.

They are thinking, "I need more time to persuade these people, to get family members on board, get social services on board." They need a stopgap measure to buy them some time, which is why this Bill is being proposed.

Crispina Robert, host:

It does sound quite very restrictive because this is my money, it's my day-to-day stuff. Some people argue, "Hey, are you taking away my personal responsibility by doing that?" Do you think (this argument) is very simplistic?

Mark:

As a matter of first principles, we should all be responsible for our money ... our own actions. And if it were not necessary, the police shouldn't have to intervene in daily life.

Crispina:

But the police shouldn't intervene even if it's a bad choice - it's my bad choice.

Mark:

That's right. I tend to fall personally on the side of personal responsibility, that it's your money.