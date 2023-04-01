Heart of the Matter: NCID chief and vaccine expert reflect on sacrifices and lessons in COVID-19 fight

SINGAPORE: The days of wearing masks and limited social gatherings during the three years of COVID-19 is like a fever dream for residents in Singapore. But those fighting hard in the trenches will not forget the long days, missed meals and making decisions while in a fog.

National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) executive director Professor Leo Yee-Sin and Professor Ooi Eng Eong, who helped bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Singapore, spoke to CNA’s Otelli Edwards on the Heart of the Matter podcast, laying out what those years were like.

For Prof Leo, it was a case of juggling two shifts: Caring for the sickest patients in the NCID during the day and attending meetings with global experts late into the night in the early days of the pandemic.

“It was Chinese New Year’s Eve. Usually we have family gatherings. But that was also the time I attended the first World Health Organization (WHO) clinical network meeting, trying to understand the presentation of (COVID-19) cases,” said Prof Leo.