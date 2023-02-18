Heart of the Matter: What Budget 2023 meant for lower- and middle-income earners

Here are some of the highlights from the discussion.

On larger handouts to deal with inflation and the cost of living:

Walter Theseira: “(High inflation) hurts lower-income Singaporeans the most because even before high inflation hit, they were already living quite close to the edge of their budgets, they were just barely covering their expenses. The Budget was aimed at giving them the assurance and giving them the handouts necessary to tide over this period of inflation. But for higher-income consumers, it's not going to do that.’’

Changes to Working Mother's Child Relief:

Dawn Cher: “It's no longer surprising to see women earning more than the men. So, this new change to go towards a fixed amount instead of a percentage (on the Working Mother's Child Relief), disadvantages high-income mums.”

Walter Theseira: “The purpose of rebalancing all of this, I think, has been to try to ensure that more of the benefits flow to more like the middle-income taxpaying women.”