A Letter to Myself Podcast: In cleaning their homes for 40 years, volunteer Fion Phua says the underprivileged help her
As a veteran volunteer, Fion Phua has seen some of the worst hoarding cases in Singapore. She tells Joel Chua why she keeps going back, even if it is back-breaking work.
Fion Phua, founder of the volunteer platform Keeping Hope Alive, has been volunteering since she was 16. For more than 40 years, she's witnessed severe cases of hoarding, including one where someone hoarded toilet paper.
But she doesn’t tell the people she meets she’s there to lend a hand – instead, she asks for them to help her be useful. She shares her story with Joel Chua.
Excerpts from Fion's conversation with Joel Chua:
On why she started volunteering at such a young age:
"I don’t come from a well-to-do family, so I didn’t have much money to spend. I can’t go for midnight shows or bowling. I was underaged, so I can’t go to tea dances or discos. So I thought, instead of spending my time at the community centre, I should try and be useful.
So I walked into an old folks’ home or a nursing home, but I realised I was too young. Seeing the elderly ... I feel very depressed, (there was) nothing much I can do for them. But I can wash the toilet, clean the window, change their bedsheets ... lighten the load of the nurse or caregivers.
On hoarding in Singapore:
Hoarding is one of the major (problems) in the past three decades. In fact, it's getting from bad to worse. In the old days, when we talk about hoarders, they are always elderly (who have a habit of saving things).
But now you look at the hoarders, you see younger people, who are 20-plus, some teenagers ... they hoard soft toys which they spend so much money on. They are not needy but (their soft toys fill up) the entire room.
You need to have empathy and understand why they are like this. Never stop them, never scold them. In fact, we go in to help them organise their things ... you make them see you are their ally.
What has kept her going for 40 years:
We will never use the words: "We are here to help you”. (Instead) we say, “I'm here. I wish to clean your fan. Can you please give me a chance? Help me to be a useful person.”
(That’s how we started), we wanted to be useful to those who are more vulnerable. Now, I’m very proud of this platform. Each time we need support, we can get it. For instance, if we want a doctor to operate on a baby with a cleft lip, the doctors will not charge us. We get eye surgeons and plumbers or contractors or painters (who don’t charge).
They have been with us for decades – (this happens) when you invest in relationships, in people.
(I believe you must) invest in relationships, in people. Don’t invest in luxury goods. It won’t bring you anything when you need help – a Hermes wallet will not help you.
(This interview was first broadcast on Nov 29, 2024.)
Listen to the conversation with Fion on A Letter to Myself. This podcast, hosted by Joel Chua, features people with remarkable life lessons to share and airs every weeknight on CNA938.
If you know someone with an inspiring story, write to cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg.
Follow A Letter to Myself on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.