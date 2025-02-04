Money Talks Podcast: A guide to taking on loans in Singapore

Andrea Heng, host:

When do I know that taking a loan is a good versus a bad idea?

Jenn Ong, head of retail at GXS Bank:

Well, so you think about the opportunity cost.

I'll give you an example, a broken kitchen sink, you need to fix it. Now, are you saying that, "Oh, I don't have the money, I don't have the means, therefore I'm going to live with a broken sink?" No.

So you have to take a loan because the other alternative is just not possible. So there are areas for you to think about. When is a good time to take a loan?