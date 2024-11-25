Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Podcasts

Work It Podcast: How to ace your next job interview
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Podcasts

Work It Podcast: How to ace your next job interview

Do a quick background check on your interviewers first to find common ground, that will help you make a stronger impression during the interview.

Work It Podcast: How to ace your next job interview

Looking for a job or trying to nail it at your current one? Host Tiffany Ang and career counsellor Gerald Tan help navigate your important - and sometimes thorny - work life questions.

25 Nov 2024 07:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Every job interview is an opportunity to put your best professional foot forward - but it’s also a high-stakes game of tricky questions and unspoken cues. Tiffany Ang and Gerald Tan share tips and real-life lessons to help you stand out. 
A man being interviewed by a potential employer. (Photo: iStock)

Here's an excerpt from the conversation:

Tiffany Ang: 
Some of these places, I would say, you get a good idea of some salary benchmarks certain industries will pay. Mercer puts out this report every year. Glassdoor is also good. If I want to ask for this salary, can this company pay me? Am I asking for too much?

Gerald Tan:
When we go into the interview stage, we should have a number, a figure or range in our minds. We should have already researched that. And this is based on your own study of what the industry is paying for people in those similar roles. You want to check out job listings, what they indicate as the range for salaries. The Ministry of Manpower has got a salary scale website, so you can go there and do some research. And basically, you're trying to get a range in your mind to say that "Okay, a person doing this role in this industry should have a pay like this ..." 

Tiffany:
For how many years (of experience). 

Gerald:

So, you have that in your mind, and when they ask you, you can tell them (that) that's your expectation. That's not your last drawn, but that's your expectation, and you hope that (they) can stick to that.
But of course, as we mentioned before, not revealing that too early can help you a little bit more as you progress in the interview stages. 

Listen to more episodes here.

A new episode of Work It drops every Monday. Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for the latest updates.

Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg  

Source: CNA/ty

Related Topics

interview jobseekers salary job market job opportunities Work It

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement