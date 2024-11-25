Work It Podcast: How to ace your next job interview

Here's an excerpt from the conversation:

Tiffany Ang:

Some of these places, I would say, you get a good idea of some salary benchmarks certain industries will pay. Mercer puts out this report every year. Glassdoor is also good. If I want to ask for this salary, can this company pay me? Am I asking for too much?

Gerald Tan:

When we go into the interview stage, we should have a number, a figure or range in our minds. We should have already researched that. And this is based on your own study of what the industry is paying for people in those similar roles. You want to check out job listings, what they indicate as the range for salaries. The Ministry of Manpower has got a salary scale website, so you can go there and do some research. And basically, you're trying to get a range in your mind to say that "Okay, a person doing this role in this industry should have a pay like this ..."

Tiffany:

For how many years (of experience).

Gerald: