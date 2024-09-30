Work It Podcast: Making networking and presentations less painful for introverts

Here's an excerpt of the conversation:

Gerald Tan:

Instead of thinking about (networking) as a big group of people, (in a) big room of strangers, maybe we need to tune to look at people (as) individuals. Individuals whom we feel like we can connect with and we might want to befriend or want to engage.

So it's not like you have to talk to every single person in the room; you're going in with an aim. We're looking for some people whom you can connect with and get it done. I think that helps a lot to not make it seem like a chore. And I resonate a lot with what Jenny says about the inauthentic part. It's very fake. I'm trying to be somebody I'm not. So then perhaps, it's really just to be yourself and looking for people who can connect with the kind of person that you are.



Tiffany Ang:

What if being yourself is just wanting to be alone? Let's say in a business networking setting, you are sent out for a seminar, or you're sent out for a networking session. So how can an introvert better prepare themselves for an event like this? And then when they are there, what can they do?

Jenny Toh:

I like what you said about introverts preparing themselves. So that's what we do, because we introspect a lot for such social events we need to prepare (for). I've coached a lot of clients on this topic, so it's not so much being visible in the workplace, but maybe your manager asked you to go for a convention.

You're one of the representatives of the company, and you feel that, "Oh, I don't want to do this. It's going to be three hours. There's so many people; I feel very tired."