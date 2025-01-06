Work It Podcast: Which jobs may enjoy a pay bump in 2025?

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Kirsty Poltock, Robert Walters Singapore:

I think you've seen over the last few years that companies have put more and more focus on sustainability, and now it's a core metric in the business with clear goals for the next three to five years, depending on the organisation.

And now they have to be robust in that and have the right talent to drive that. So that's where I think, also from the perspective of a job seeker, can capitalise on that moment.

Gerald Tan, co-host:

There are a lot of individuals I've met, they always express interest in the ESG (environmental, social and governance), in the green climate roles. So they always asking which other industries also have similar evolving roles that would integrate some of these green concepts or green thinking?

Kirsty:

I've mainly seen them in the supply chain space, oil and gas, shipping, those kind of areas.

Tiffany Ang, co-host:

And also (you have to look) at how these companies are able to tap into government grants. Right? Because these companies will be saying that, okay, if you are in Singapore and the government is going to put a hefty sum into this green fund, this grant, then companies will be trying to tap into that, and then they'll be trying to create more roles or retain talent for this sustainable manager (portfolio), right?

